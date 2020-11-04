'You don't know what you're going to walk into every day,' local health care workers deal with an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chelsea Unkefer is the shift coordinator for the critical care floor at Good Samaritan Hospital. It's her job to keep her team rolling.

Unkefer says, "We're here to do what we need to do. We're here to take care of our patients."

That stiff upper lip doesn't mean it's been easy.

Unkefer explains, "I drive 45 minutes home and that's a good 45 minutes for me. Because I can decompress and I pray a lot."

The pandemic began slowly in Knox County.

But Unkefer says things changed around June. In the time since the staff has been learning how to best take care of those suffering from COVID-19.

Unkefer explains, "We've seen a lot more in the hospital and it's very scary. You don't know what you're going to walk into every day."

Unkefer and her crew have begun to get a handle on how to handle covid-19.

They also get support from hospital staff...and from each other.

Unkefer says, "We work directly with respiratory, we work with our patient care techs, our lab. Like I feel like all departments have really become a lot closer and we all feel because we all have the same experiences and challenges that we all have to face every day."

Good Samaritan has set up a comfort cart for its health care workers fighting COVID-19. To donate: Click Here or Click Here