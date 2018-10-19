Work starts on Terre Haute railroad crossing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More railroad repairs will be affecting your travel for the next week in Terre Haute.
East Steelton Avenue is now closed.
That's from Fruitridge to Alexander Streets.
Crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing there.
The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on October 26th.
