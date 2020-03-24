Woman allegedly steals ambulance from a Terre Haute hospital, leading police on a chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a woman was hurt after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a Terre Haute hospital.

It happened on Monday when a female suspect reportedly stole a TransCare ambulance from Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

She allegedly made it to Sullivan County when a deputy saw the ambulance and began a pursuit.

Police say the suspect ran over some stop sticks and drove into a field. She reportedly cut herself. A state trooper applied a tourniquet.

She was taken to a Vincennes hospital for her injuries. Because she is still in the hospital, Terre Haute police say her identity is not being released.