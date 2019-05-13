With 17,000 pink carnations sold, Paint the Town Pink called a success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another successful fundraiser is in the books for the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization.

On Friday, the group made it their mission to 'Paint the Town Pink' by selling pink carnations.

They reached their goal...and then some.

The committee told us they sold all 17,000 pink carnations, plus, they received a lot of monetary donations.

Organizers say the event continues to grow every year, and they couldn't do it without the help of the Wabash Valley.

All of the money raised will go toward breast cancer awareness and provide mammograms for those in need.