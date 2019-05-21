VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice received some out of state visitors on Tuesday.
Students from the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, stopped by.
They took part in a week-long service event.
As part of their week, students checked out several different elements.
They include helping the White Violet Center Garden, cleaning the chicken coops, and helping out the thrift store and food pantry.
Students say it was a great learning experience.
The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice hosts students several times a year.
Related Content
- White Violet Center receives some out of state help
- Former White Violet Center interns make stop at White Violet Center
- 'It's always such a joy to be able to help people understand where things come from,' White Violet Center hosts tour of the woods
- Community center receives big donation
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant
- Indiana State University receives $64 million project
- FSA Counseling Center receives check from 100 Guys Who Give
- Vincennes building receives renovations
Scroll for more content...