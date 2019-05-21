White Violet Center receives some out of state help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice received some out of state visitors on Tuesday.

Students from the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, stopped by.

They took part in a week-long service event.

As part of their week, students checked out several different elements.

They include helping the White Violet Center Garden, cleaning the chicken coops, and helping out the thrift store and food pantry.

Students say it was a great learning experience.

The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice hosts students several times a year.