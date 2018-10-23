What would a kid spend $1.6 billion on? We went to a local daycare to ask

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The world' largest lottery stands at $1.6 billion.
Adults know what they would do with the massive jackpot...but what about kids?
Kids from a local daycare talk about they would do with a billion dollars.
Most of them told us they would spend it on toys...with one child saying he would help pay for his mom's college.
Click play on the video to see what they had to say!
