What do local students and teaching staff think of the new ILearn testing?

On Thursday, Vigo County School officials said both students and teachers are trying to adapt to the changes.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation leaders shared their thoughts on the new ILearn test.

The new test officially debuted in schools earlier this week.

The ILearn Test replaced IStep.

One of ILearn's features is a computer-adaptive assessment.

This means the difficulty of the tests will adjust to each student's skill level.

Every time a student answers a question, the response will determine the next question presented.

Officials say teachers and students used a practice program called Airwaves to master the ILearn format.

"The students have said they do like the format of ILearn, as opposed to the IStep. So they're comfortable with it," Sugar Grove Principal Teresa Stuckey said.

Hoosier leaders made the decision to replace IStep because of problems with testing.

