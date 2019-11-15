West Vigo Middle School student hospitalized after getting hit by a school bus

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County middle school student was hospitalized after school leaders say the student crossed the road in front of a school bus, resulting in the student being hit.
It happened on Friday afternoon on Sarah Myers Drive near West Vigo Middle School.
Bill Riley with the Vigo County School Corporation says it happened while the school was dismissing. When the student crossed the road in front of the school, the front corner of the bus reportedly hit the student.
Riley said the bus driver quickly hit the brakes, and the student was not trapped underneath.
A student protection officer performed first aid on the child until paramedics arrived.
The child was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.
The extent of the student's injuries remains unclear at this time.
