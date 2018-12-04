West Terre Haute residents took the chance to Cuddle With a K9

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cuddling with a furry, four-legged friend is a great way to release stress.
That's what people in West Terre Haute had the chance to do on Tuesday night.
The Vigo County Public Library held 'Cuddle With a K9.'
The library teamed up with 'Love on a Leash' for the program.
People had the chance to meet therapy dogs.
Love on a Leash is a non-profit group that provides emotional support to different groups and organizations.
To learn more, click here.
