West Terre Haute residents took the chance to Cuddle With a K9

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cuddling with a furry, four-legged friend is a great way to release stress.

That's what people in West Terre Haute had the chance to do on Tuesday night.

The Vigo County Public Library held 'Cuddle With a K9.'

The library teamed up with 'Love on a Leash' for the program.

People had the chance to meet therapy dogs.

Love on a Leash is a non-profit group that provides emotional support to different groups and organizations.

