West Terre Haute man charged in Sullivan County burglary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man has been charged for a Sullivan County burglary.
The reported burglary happened at a Carlisle home back in April.
Police accuse 33-year-old Kyle Starkey of breaking into the house and stealing firearms, jewelry, and tools.
Officials say they used DNA to identify Starkey as a suspect.
Over the course of the investigation, police were able to locate some of the stolen property.
Starkey is already in jail on unrelated charges.
