West Terre Haute man charged in Sullivan County burglary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man has been charged for a Sullivan County burglary.

The reported burglary happened at a Carlisle home back in April.

Police accuse 33-year-old Kyle Starkey of breaking into the house and stealing firearms, jewelry, and tools.

Officials say they used DNA to identify Starkey as a suspect.

Over the course of the investigation, police were able to locate some of the stolen property.

Starkey is already in jail on unrelated charges.