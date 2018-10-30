West Central Indiana Defense Network hopes to grow areas military assets

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next generation of defense for Indiana is here.

Three years ago, a nearly $3 million grant was given to the Indiana Office of Defense Development.

Some of those funds were used to buy a new software system called 'Coliseum.'

The system spans between the Department of Defense and the private sector to bring the speed of business to defense and national security.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said the Wabash Valley has some very strong assets with a complex industry.

"You have, right here in west central Indiana, all of the ingredients to be successful and to grow economic opportunity in the defense market," Crouch said.

The Terre Haute Chamber created the West Central Indiana Defense Network.

The goal was to attact businesses, help protect and grow current military assets, and advance economic development opportunities.