'We're just trying to share Christ with the community,' volunteer group from Alabama helps build new church in the Wabash Valley

The volunteer group Carpenters for Christ has made a pit stop in the Wabash Valley. The group is here to help build a new building for the Bee Ridge Church in Brazil, Indiana. Organizers said it's great to give back to communities in need.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL Ind. (WTHI)- A local group has traveled hundreds of miles to the Wabash Valley, and it's all to spread good faith.

Carpenters for Christ is a volunteer group out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Volunteers of all ages have made their way to Brazil to help the Bee Ridge Church build a new sanctuary.

The best part is, they provide their labor at no charge.

Steve Fuller is one of the coordinators for Carpenters for Christ.

Fuller said they're thankful for this opportunity to give back.

Seven days, that's how long it takes for Carpenters for Christ to build a brand new church.

Each June, the group picks one church in need of a new building.

This year, that was the Bee Ridge Church.

"I mean that's what it's all about. We're just trying to share Christ with the community, and we're trying to share Christ with our actions of service out here," said Fuller.

The new church will seat 210 people, and have features that are accessible for all members of the congregation.

"It's just so much bigger than what we have now. Our former church, 80 to 85 people and we're full. Of course it was two levels, so this is all going to be one level. It makes it easier for our senior members," said Jeff Bridgewater, Pastor for the Bee Ridge Church.

Bridgewater said this has been a project they've been considering for more than 20 years.

Without the help of these volunteers, this dream wouldn't be coming true.

"It's just amazing what they do. If it were not for these men we would not have a new building, and that's what it means in a nutshell is that it wouldn't happen if it weren't for these church builders," said Bridgewater.

Fuller said the support from the community while they've been in town is overwhelming.

Neighbors have even stopped by to bring meals, water and offer their services.

"Had a lady come up to us and share how much she appreciated us doing that, and it's just really nice to know that people are praying for you," said Fuller.

Carpenters for Christ will have work on the new church completed by Friday.

Members of the Bee Ridge Church can expect services to remain at the current location until mid July.
 

