Water main break forces boil order for thousands in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 2,100 Sullivan County residents will soon be under a boil order.

According to Indiana American Water, they had to shut down service for residents in Sullivan and New Lebanon to repair a water main break near North Wolfenberger and West Wolfe Streets.

Officials say when water is restored, there will be a boil order until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31st.

The boil order impacts all Sullivan and New Lebanon Indiana American Water Customers.