Washington man ejected from vehicle, then dragged by another car for 160 feet in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington man suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle...and then ran over by another vehicle in a crash.
It happened Tuesday morning in Vincennes.
According to police, 21-year-old Kayden Riggins was speeding southbound on U.S. 41 near Camp Arthur Road.
Riggens lost control of his vehicle when he tried to pass a car being driven by 83-year-old Nelda Rae Eaden, of Vincennes.
Eaden told police Riggins's vehicle hit a guardrail in front of her.
Riggins was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
When Eaden tried to avoid hitting Riggins' car, she drove over him, dragging him nearly 160 feet before she was able to stop in the median.
Riggins was airlifted to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries.
Eaden and passenger in Riggins' vehicle were not injured in the crash.
