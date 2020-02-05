Clear
BREAKING NEWS Illness forces closure at a Daviess County school corporation Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Illness forces closure at a Daviess County school corporation

A school corporation in Daviess County will close its buildings due to illness.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:35 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A school corporation in Daviess County will close its buildings due to illness.

On Wednesday, a post on the Washington Community Schools Facebook page said schools will close on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7.

The Daviess County Health Department determined there are high rates of influenza, respiratory illness, and Norovirus.

LINK | DUGGER-UNION SAYS STUDENTS HAVE RETURNED HEALTHIER AFTER CLOSING THE SCHOOL LAST WEEK FOR ILLNESS

They say after school events are also canceled until school resumes on Monday, adding away games would be played for its sports teams. 

While the corporation is closed staff will continue the process of cleaning and disinfecting the buildings.

Thursday and Friday will be used as E-Learning days for the corporation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

February Fight Night Zorah Shrine February 8th at 6pm

Image

'We don't want to take their firearms, we want to stop something tragic,' Red flag law prevents loca

Image

'We don't want to take their firearms, we want to stop something tragic,' Red flag law prevents loca

Image

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

Image

Rose-Hulman ranks high on Princeton list

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, rain/sleet later. High: 37

Image

Barr-Reeve Shoals

Image

Loogootee North Daviess girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans