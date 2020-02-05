Illness forces closure at a Daviess County school corporation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A school corporation in Daviess County will close its buildings due to illness.

On Wednesday, a post on the Washington Community Schools Facebook page said schools will close on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7.

The Daviess County Health Department determined there are high rates of influenza, respiratory illness, and Norovirus.

They say after school events are also canceled until school resumes on Monday, adding away games would be played for its sports teams.

While the corporation is closed staff will continue the process of cleaning and disinfecting the buildings.

Thursday and Friday will be used as E-Learning days for the corporation.