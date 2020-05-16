Clear

Walk to Cure Arthritis goes virtual

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held on Facebook.

Posted: May 16, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus is also impacting many fundraising efforts.

The Walk to Cure Arthritis went virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The walk was held on Facebook.

It featured a live panel of arthritis foundation representatives, celebrities and volunteers.

Of course, those who are able to get out and walk were encouraged to do so after the live event.

"It's the number one disability in the country, so it's very important that we continue raising awareness, raising funds for research, which is the number one thing the Arthritis Foundation does," said Jennifer Ross.

To learn more about getting involved, or donating you can visit the Indiana Arthritis Foundation's website.

