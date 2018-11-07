Voter turnout percentages for the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to CBS News, early voting this midterm exceeded all 2014 -midterm totals in Indiana and Illinois.
Those strong numbers carried over into high turn-outs on Election Day.
We heard about long lines as people waited at the polls.
News 10 talked with local election officials to get total voter turnout numbers for this midterm.
