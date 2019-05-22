Clear
Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics in Terre Haute

The 2019 Special Olympics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the event.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed for this year's Special Olympics Summer Games.

The event is June 7th through the 9th at several locations around Terre Haute.

There are many volunteer opportunities available.

To sign up, all you have to do is click here to register.

You will need to provide important information, like your email and phone number.

