TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed for this year's Special Olympics Summer Games.
The 2019 Special Olympics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the event.
The event is June 7th through the 9th at several locations around Terre Haute.
There are many volunteer opportunities available.
To sign up, all you have to do is click here to register.
You will need to provide important information, like your email and phone number.
Related Content
- Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics in Terre Haute
- Special Olympics return to Terre Haute next week
- Volunteers plant trees for Terre Haute trail
- Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Special Olympics wrap in Terre Haute, organizers call it another successful year
- Chamber of Commerce, volunteers spring clean in downtown Terre Haute
- Newborns at Terre Haute hospital receive special gift
Scroll for more content...