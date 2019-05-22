Vincennes schools set to start test run of Telehealth program at elementary school

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A doctor's visit usually requires kids to miss a day of school, but new technology is giving students the care they need...without hurting attendance.

The Vincennes School Corporation is looking to launch a 'Telehealth' program.

It is through a partnership with the Indiana Rural School Clinic Network and Good Samaritan Hospital.

With parental consent, students would virtually see medical staff...without having to leave the school.

The school corporation will not have to pay for the test run.

It will roll out at Vigo Elementary for the next school year.

If all goes well, leaders plan to expand it to remaining schools.