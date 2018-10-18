Vincennes man charged after police say he set a motel on fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The man police say is responsible for an early morning fire at a Vincennes motel is behind bars.
Officers arrested Brian Detty.
He faces charges of arson and endangerment.
It happened around 3:00 Wednesday morning at Doll's Motel.
The fire spread to rooms on the corner of the motel.
