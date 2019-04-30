Clear
Vigo County leaders set to update a federal judge on new jail progress

Commissioners are currently looking over and comparing appraisals for potential project sites.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders will update a federal judge on Wednesday.

They plan to report on the progress of the ongoing jail project.

Work was done on three properties to see if building a jail would be possible.

Commissioners told us they plan to speak with the property owners to discuss selling options.

"Still, we're waiting on Garmong Company, that is the general contractor, to give us some ideas on costs at each site. Because sites different, sewers different, all the amenities depend on how much you got to spend," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Sites being considered include State Road 63 and Springhill, the old golf course behind Honey Creek Mall, and the former Thompson Honda dealership near the current jail.

Leaders plan to have an official location around mid-May.

