TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, local middle schoolers saw the story of perseverance and courage from a unique perspective.
The watched the movie "A Most Beautiful Thing."
It chronicles the life of Arshay Cooper. He and a group of Chicago men formed the first all-black high school rowing team in the nation.
Students got to see the film and then ask Cooper questions afterward.
Related Content
- Vigo County kids get a sneak peek at a new movie
- Vermillion County Fair gives you a sneak peek
- Sullivan remodel moving ahead, government officials receive a sneak peek
- Statue honoring fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts is almost done - here's a sneak peek
- Folks enjoy movie showing at the Vigo County Historical Society
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
- Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless
- Vigo County teacher works to help kids in need
- Friday is kindergarten registration for Vigo County kids
- Vigo County kids learn about science while celebrating Halloween
Scroll for more content...