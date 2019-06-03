Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a trip into outer space...without even leaving the Wabash Valley.

On Monday, kids trained to become astronauts at the Vigo County Public Library.

Through various stations, kids learned how to walk on the moon and even eat like astronauts.

Usually, summer is meant to enjoy time away from school....but parents say that doesn't mean the learning has to end.

"When school is not in session, the kids tend to get bored...even playing outside there's always something new that needs to be done to keep them alert and into their education," Shayna Tews, a parent said.

This is part of the library's 'Universe of Stories' summer reading theme.

You can sign up, and log hours online right here.