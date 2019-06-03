VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a trip into outer space...without even leaving the Wabash Valley.
On Monday, kids trained to become astronauts at the Vigo County Public Library.
Through various stations, kids learned how to walk on the moon and even eat like astronauts.
Usually, summer is meant to enjoy time away from school....but parents say that doesn't mean the learning has to end.
"When school is not in session, the kids tend to get bored...even playing outside there's always something new that needs to be done to keep them alert and into their education," Shayna Tews, a parent said.
This is part of the library's 'Universe of Stories' summer reading theme.
You can sign up, and log hours online right here.
Related Content
- Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Vigo County Public Library wins big award
- Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
- Polar Express comes to the Vigo County Public Library
- New entrance opened at Vigo County Public Library
- Cracker-barrel session Saturday morning at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County Public Library joining the Big Read program
- Nutrition rocks at Vigo County Public Library program