VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A commission will soon interview a local judge for a court of appeals position.

Interviews for Court of Appeals finalists will take place next Friday. The Judicial Nominating Commission is conducting them.

Vigo County Judge Lakshmi Reddy is one of the finalists. Her session is set for the 11:00 hour.

In the afternoon, there will be a private executive session. After that, a public vote will take place.