Vigo County and Terre Haute leaders announce more government operation changes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city and Vigo County leaders have announced more government operation changes.

This is after Governor Holcomb announced changes to the Back on Track plan.

Vigo County commissioners will extend the appointment requirement until July 18. Vigo County government buildings will be closed to the public, with some exceptions. People inside must wear face coverings.

Terre Haute city court plans to open on Monday morning. City hall will be open for people with scheduled hearings. Otherwise, city hall will remain closed to the public. There are in-person appointments for critical issues. Face coverings are required.