Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA in Vigo County invited people to 'pop on in' on Friday.

The organization hosted a special member's appreciation event.

They welcomed members to enjoy snacks along with some free swag.

One person even won a personal fitness training session.

Organizers say it is all about showing their appreciation to the people who make the YMCA what it is.

The week of April 29th is Healthy Families Week at the YMCA.

That week, the center will waive the $50 join fee for new and returning members.