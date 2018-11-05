Clear

Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 9:39 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Last month News 10 introduced you to a new app  that allows parents and students to report safety concerns anonymously. The program is called 'Junior Crime stoppers,' which is a collaboration between the school corporation and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

It launched on November 1. 

After the first round of Vigo County schools community meetings, several expressed their number one concern is school safety. As part of another tool, the school corporation is also launching the School Messenger program. This is a text feature for parents. 

Parents will receive text alerts during an emergency situation within the school corporation, such as a school threat, or what not. It's another tool school leaders say will make Vigo County schools safer. 

When students fill out their emergency contact cards during the school year, cell phone numbers from the cards are entered into VCSC's Skyward System.

In order to opt in for the text feature, your number must be registered within Skyward.

If you are a parent and you like to receive these text alerts, text the letter "Y" to 67587.

Leaders say the text feature is a way to increase transparency and communication between the school corporation and parents, but in order for it to be successful, participation is needed.

"We find school safety an issue," VCSC Superintendent, Rob Haworth said. "We are heading that communication is an issue and we are hearing technology is an issue."

Sandra Treaster, a local parent, says she has grandkids currently in schools. She told News 10 she feels better being "in the know" where there is an emergency situation.

"I think it's a great idea," Treaster said. "If there were to be an emergency with one of my tribe, I would certaintly want their parents or myself to be notified."

