Vigo County School Corporation launches COVID-19 dashboard

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has launched its new COVID-19 dashboard. It officially went online on Wednesday.

It will be updated every Wednesday with the latest numbers.

Right now, the school corporation says it has 180 students and 19 staff members that are in quarantine. Those numbers are not positive cases. They include people who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last two weeks, six students and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are around 11,000 students currently taking part in the in-person learning in the county. In total, there are 13,983 students enrolled.

You can view the dashboard here.