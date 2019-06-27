Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -There's a new addition at the Vigo County School Corporation.

Thursday marked the first day for Bill Riley.

He's the new communication director for the corporation.

School leaders decided to hire someone for that position after a series of community meetings.

They have identified several areas for improvement.

They included having someone on staff that could interact with the public and media.

Riley told us he is already hard at work on some new plans.

"If you've visited the Vigo County School Corporation's website, you know it's in need of an update. That's certainly one of the most important tasks I have ahead of me," Riley said.

He told us he also wants to create a crisis communication plan for when tragedy strikes as well.