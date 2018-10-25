Clear

Vigo County Public Library wins big award

The Vigo County Public Library has been around since 1882.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library has been around since 1882.

Now, it's celebrating another year of achievement with a big award.

The library has received the 'Outstanding Library Award.'

It recognizes libraries for exceeding users' expectations or for expansions and improvements.

The library has several programs for the community.

They're a big part of why the library received the award.

They are the only library in the state with the 'Family Place' accreditation.

To see what the library has going on, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

Image

Barry Wolfe hearing update

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life