Vigo County Public Library wins big award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library has been around since 1882.
Now, it's celebrating another year of achievement with a big award.
The library has received the 'Outstanding Library Award.'
It recognizes libraries for exceeding users' expectations or for expansions and improvements.
The library has several programs for the community.
They're a big part of why the library received the award.
They are the only library in the state with the 'Family Place' accreditation.
