Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Joint Information Center is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Vigo County.

This is the first death related to the illness in the county.

The health department told News 10 it happened around 5:00 Friday evening.

The victim was in their mid-50s with numerous underlying medical conditions. They had been hospitalized since March 18.

Vigo County now has three active COVID-19 cases.