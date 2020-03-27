Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Joint Information Center is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Vigo County.
This is the first death related to the illness in the county.
The health department told News 10 it happened around 5:00 Friday evening.
The victim was in their mid-50s with numerous underlying medical conditions. They had been hospitalized since March 18.
Vigo County now has three active COVID-19 cases.
