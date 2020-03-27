Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County Full Story

Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

The Vigo County Joint Information Center is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Vigo County.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 5:13 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Joint Information Center is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Vigo County.

This is the first death related to the illness in the county. 

LINK | CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

The health department told News 10 it happened around 5:00 Friday evening.

The victim was in their mid-50s with numerous underlying medical conditions. They had been hospitalized since March 18. 

Vigo County now has three active COVID-19 cases. 

