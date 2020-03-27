Vermillion County confirms 1st case of COVID-19 as Vigo County confirms 4th

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County health officials have confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19.
They made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
In a release, health officials say the patient is self-isolating at home.
The Vermillion County Health Department says contacts of the patient have been identified and are being monitored.
Also on Friday, the Vigo County Health Department confirmed the county's fourth case. Details surrounded the fourth case were not immediately clear.
