United Way holds its annual meeting and takes the chance to say thank you to volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization known for giving and helping is honoring some of its own.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley held its annual meeting on Thursday night.
It's the organization's way to celebrate its progress from the last year.
Several awards were given to volunteers to say thank you for their success.
New officers were also approved for the coming year.
If you'd like to get involved with the United Way, click here.
