Union Health Foundation announces 29 scholarship recipients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Union Health Foundation announced 29 scholarship recipients.
The organization awarded almost $35,000 for the upcoming academic year.
The big announcement this year was a little different. It was through Facebook Live.
Normally there is a special reception for students and their families.
