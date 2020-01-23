Two minors arrested in Terre Haute for abusing cats on social media

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was an arrest in Terre Haute involving animal abuse and social media.

Terre Haute Police juvenile detectives arrested two local minors on animal cruelty charges.

Police told us the investigation started when they were alerted to disturbing social media posts.

They said kids were posting videos on social media of them abusing cats. The incident reportedly took place last weekend.

The names of the two juveniles have not been released due to their age.