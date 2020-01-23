TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was an arrest in Terre Haute involving animal abuse and social media.
Terre Haute Police juvenile detectives arrested two local minors on animal cruelty charges.
Police told us the investigation started when they were alerted to disturbing social media posts.
They said kids were posting videos on social media of them abusing cats. The incident reportedly took place last weekend.
The names of the two juveniles have not been released due to their age.
Related Content
- Two minors arrested in Terre Haute for abusing cats on social media
- 15-year-old arrested in connection to Terre Haute South social media threat
- Social media post shows Terre Haute North issues, school leaders respond
- No updates from police after social media shooting threat at Terre Haute South
- Crash into pole causes minor power outage in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats
- Six cats dumped at Terre Haute Humane Society
- ISUPD warns students about social media scam
- Terre Haute man arrested after overnight pursuit
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
Scroll for more content...