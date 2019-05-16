Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local police officers are getting some praise.

News 10 stopped by the Jasonville Police Department to honor two of its officers, Sargent Brian Pilant, and Ryan Van Horn.

The officers were rewarded for their heroism in saving a wanted suspect.

They recounted the moment the suspect went into the water, and Van Horn jumped in to save him.

They had to help give the suspect CPR.

The officers told us they didn't even stop to think about it.

"You don't really think about the temperature of the water. I thought I could help him, so I jumped in," Van Horn said.

"It was just instincts. I mean, your training falls in, and you're used to doing it. Its stuff you're trained to do. You never think you have to do it, but when it does come about, it just falls right into place and goes," Pilant told us.