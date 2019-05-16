Clear

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

News 10 stopped by the Jasonville Police Department to honor two of its officers, Sargent Brian Pilant, and Ryan Van Horn.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local police officers are getting some praise.

News 10 stopped by the Jasonville Police Department to honor two of its officers, Sargent Brian Pilant, and Ryan Van Horn.

The officers were rewarded for their heroism in saving a wanted suspect.

They recounted the moment the suspect went into the water, and Van Horn jumped in to save him.

They had to help give the suspect CPR.

The officers told us they didn't even stop to think about it.

"You don't really think about the temperature of the water. I thought I could help him, so I jumped in," Van Horn said.

"It was just instincts. I mean, your training falls in, and you're used to doing it. Its stuff you're trained to do. You never think you have to do it, but when it does come about, it just falls right into place and goes," Pilant told us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Warm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

Image

Sullivan County students receive some hands on training

Image

United Way holds learning session as it searches for volunteers

Image

Ribbon cutting at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Man wanted in connection to Brazil shooting arrested

Image

Police use drone to watch over area as parents pick up kids after 'safety concerns' at Martinsville

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

'There has to be more to my life," A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says