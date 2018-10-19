Two groups partner to host provider fair to help local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children's service providers in the Wabash Valley say it takes a team to be successful.
That's why the Children's Bureau and Gibault partnered for a provider fair on Friday.
Department of Child Services employees could visit booths of vendors with community resources.
Organizers say it was designed to help DCS be more efficient.
They say that starts by knowing what resources they have in the community.
This is an annual event.
