MARSHALL, Ind (WTHI) Becoming one with nature isn't a bad way to start off the new year. News 10 stopped by Turkey Run State Park today that's in Marshall, Indiana.
We found people taking part in a new year hike. News 10 spoke with hiker Bill Jankowski. he says he enjoys hiking every year with his wife. he also says today's mild weather was an added bonus. "We did do an excursion down at the Grand Canyon several years ago. That kind of prompted the wife and I both of us to do something together and we did enjoy that. so we're starting to enjoy the outdoors more it seems like as we get a little bit older."
State parks across indiana host this event every year.
Related Content
- Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike
- Turkey Run State Park improving trail with $10,000 grant
- Goodbye Rockville and Turkey Run, hello Parke Heritage
- Turkey Run State Park ready to turn on the Christmas lights
- Vigo County Parks Department Preparing Hiking Trails for Future Park
- Parks department hosts holiday recycling program
- Union Hospital hosts Children's Classic Run
- ISU hosts State Technology Student Association Conference
- Indiana State University hosts student job fair
Scroll for more content...