Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

MARSHALL, Ind (WTHI) Becoming one with nature isn't a bad way to start off the new year. News 10 stopped by Turkey Run State Park today that's in Marshall, Indiana.

We found people taking part in a new year hike. News 10 spoke with hiker Bill Jankowski. he says he enjoys hiking every year with his wife. he also says today's mild weather was an added bonus. "We did do an excursion down at the Grand Canyon several years ago. That kind of prompted the wife and I both of us to do something together and we did enjoy that. so we're starting to enjoy the outdoors more it seems like as we get a little bit older."

State parks across indiana host this event every year.