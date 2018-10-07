Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a semi-trailer fire on Interstate 70 on Thursday evening.
It happened around the 31-mile marker in Putnam County.
Crews were forced to close the westbound lanes of the interstate to clean up the scene.
According to police, the source of the fire appeared to be the brakes.
No serious injuries were reported.
