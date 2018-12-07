Toys for Tots drive wrapping up, but there is still time to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - The Toys for Tots collection window is closing fast.

On Friday, The Marines stood outside of Rick's Smokehouse on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

They collected toys for children right here in the Wabash Valley.

Organizers say these events are important to show the community what the cause is all about.

"It's a good way to show the community that we are out here to help the community and get toys for the children of the Wabash Valley," Gunnery Seargent Kyle Wetter said.

The drive wraps up on Saturday.

The Marines will be set up at Top Guns in Terre Haute.

You can drop off your donations from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

They are asking for toys for kids 17-years-old and younger.