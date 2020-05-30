Red Cross to host upcoming blood drive

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is asking for your help to give the gift of life.

Over the last few months, there wasn't a great need for blood.

Now, that's changing.

With many hospitals resuming elective surgeries, the need for blood is growing.

That's why the Red Cross is hosting an upcoming blood drive.

It's happening at the Sullivan Civic Center on June 4th.

Red Cross officials said the blood supply is low, and they hope drives like this help build it back up.

"Make sure that were being good stewardists of the blood supply and collecting as much as we can, so when things kind of do get back to that full demand, and we see the biggest part of that spike, hit we can be prepared," said Lance White.

Social distancing and other guidelines will be practiced to help keep you safe.

Again, the blood drive is happening on June 4th from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.