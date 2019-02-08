'They need to fix the problem because it could do a lot of damage...' Residents of Edgar County town concerned after high nitrite levels found in water

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTHI) - A drinking water alert has some of the residents in an Edgar County town worried.

The City of Chrisman said its water could be dangerous to babies.

A city notification said a sample revealed high nitrite levels a few days ago.

That means you should not give the water to infants under six-months-old.

The letter to residents said adults and children older than six-months can safely drink the tap water.

There's a difference in how young babies process the nitrites.

Symptoms include shortness of breath and blueness of skin.

We talked to a handful of residents in Chrisman.

LINK | EDGAR COUNTY TOWN WARNS RESIDENTS TO AVOID LETTING SMALL BABIES DRINK TAP WATER

They told us this is the first time there has been a problem with the town's water, and it's something that concerns them.

"They need to fix the problem because it could do a lot of damage. Some people could get sick, other people could have allergic reactions...go into shock. They need to fix that problem," resident Joseph Cunninjham said.

It is important you do not boil the water, because that can make the nitrite levels concentrated.

Some people told us to get clean water, they have to go to a local car wash.

David Riggen, the owner of Super Suds Car Wash said the drinking water he sells gets filtered through a special system until it is purified.

It costs 25 cents per gallon.

He said it is common to sell nearly 2,000 gallons of water per month.

The city said it is addressing the issue, and things should be back to normal sometime in the next month.

We tried reaching out to city officials to learn more.

The person we needed to speak with in city hall wasn't in.

We did not get a response to our email.