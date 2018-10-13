Clear

The fight against breast cancer starts with screenings

Health experts say early detection is key to fighting statistics like these.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2015, more than 40,000 women died of breast cancer.

That's according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Health experts say early detection is key to fighting statistics like these.

News 10 spoke with doctors at the Hope Center in Terre Haute.

It is a department at Regional Health.

Doctors say some factors could lead to breast cancer later in life.

To prevent breast cancer, doctors suggest getting a screening.

Women from age 45 to 54 should get a yearly mammogram.

