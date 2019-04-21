Testing is back, how are students getting ready for ILEARN?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s that time of year again. Yes, we’re talking about standardized testing.

Some students all over the state of Indiana will be taking the ILearn test. That’s replacing the old I-Step test some of us know all too well. Some parents don’t have a good feeling about this potential new headache.

“It creates a lot of stress for the kids, for the teachers, for the parents, “said Steve Kidwell, a father of two girls one in college and the other in high school. He’s had his run-ins with I-Step over the years.

Rachel McDowell is the mother of a 5th grader.

“She’ll probably do fine. She usually does, but kids are always apprehensive about the test,” said McDowell.

Students who are in 3rd through 8th grade will have to take English Language Arts and Math. Those who are in 4th and 6th grades, will have to take Science along with English and Math. 5th graders are required to take Social Studies in addition to English and Math.

News 10 spoke with two young women who are getting ready for their high school graduation. They remember taking standardized test throughout their academic careers. One told us that the kids don’t know what they’re in for.

“They’re just kind of nervous some of them are kind of excited cause it’s their first time taking a standardized test and they don’t know what it is. But I know after, they’re not going to be excited anymore,” said Apsara Sakbun, a senior at Terre Haute South.

Testing starts Monday, April 22nd and lasts until May 17th. Students must complete all of the required test for their grades in that time.