Clear

Testing is back, how are students getting ready for ILEARN?

Starting Monday, April 22nd students in grades 3rd through 8th will have to take the ILearn tests. It has some parents concerned.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s that time of year again. Yes, we’re talking about standardized testing.

Some students all over the state of Indiana will be taking the ILearn test. That’s replacing the old I-Step test some of us know all too well. Some parents don’t have a good feeling about this potential new headache.

“It creates a lot of stress for the kids, for the teachers, for the parents, “said Steve Kidwell, a father of two girls one in college and the other in high school. He’s had his run-ins with I-Step over the years.

Rachel McDowell is the mother of a 5th grader.

“She’ll probably do fine. She usually does, but kids are always apprehensive about the test,” said McDowell.

Students who are in 3rd through 8th grade will have to take English Language Arts and Math. Those who are in 4th and 6th grades, will have to take Science along with English and Math. 5th graders are required to take Social Studies in addition to English and Math.
News 10 spoke with two young women who are getting ready for their high school graduation. They remember taking standardized test throughout their academic careers. One told us that the kids don’t know what they’re in for.

“They’re just kind of nervous some of them are kind of excited cause it’s their first time taking a standardized test and they don’t know what it is. But I know after, they’re not going to be excited anymore,” said Apsara Sakbun, a senior at Terre Haute South.

Testing starts Monday, April 22nd and lasts until May 17th. Students must complete all of the required test for their grades in that time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago