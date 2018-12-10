TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has selected a new chief for the Terre Haute Police Department.
On Monday, Mayor Bennett announced Shawn Keen would take over as chief.
Keen served as acting police chief in 2016, while Chief John Plasse served a year-long military deployment.
Keen has been with the department for 21 years.
Lieutenant Matt Carden has been selected to serve as the assistant police chief.
Carden has been with the department for 23 years.
Current chief John Plasse was elected to serve as sheriff for Vigo County in November.
Keen and Carden will take over the new positions on January 1st.
Related Content
- Shawn Keen selected as new Terre Haute Police Chief
- Jury selection complete for Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a police officer
- Assistant Terre Haute Fire Chief announces run for State Representative
- Wanted Terre Haute woman found by police
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Terre Haute Police are "shooting" for accuracy
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Police respond to stabbing in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case
Scroll for more content...