Shawn Keen selected as new Terre Haute Police Chief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has selected a new chief for the Terre Haute Police Department.

On Monday, Mayor Bennett announced Shawn Keen would take over as chief.

Keen served as acting police chief in 2016, while Chief John Plasse served a year-long military deployment.

Keen has been with the department for 21 years.

Lieutenant Matt Carden has been selected to serve as the assistant police chief.

Carden has been with the department for 23 years.

Current chief John Plasse was elected to serve as sheriff for Vigo County in November.

Keen and Carden will take over the new positions on January 1st.