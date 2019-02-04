VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman arrested in connection to a 2017 murder was back in court Monday morning.
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Madonna Fulford.
She was wanted for dealing meth.
Last August, Fulford took a plea deal for her part in the shooting death of Katie Nash.
That happened in January of 2017.
A judge put Fulford on probation.
We are working to gather court documents on Monday's court appearance.
We will update this story as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Terre Haute woman that was arrested in connection to 2017 murder charged with dealing meth
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- Suspect arrested in connection to vehicle fires in Terre Haute
- Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested
- Arrest made in connection to Terre Haute Mexican restaurant robbery
- Suspect arrested in connection with October shooting in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute woman makes plea agreement in connection to murder case
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth
- Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth
- Jury seated in Terre Haute murder case
Scroll for more content...