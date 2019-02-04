Terre Haute woman that was arrested in connection to 2017 murder charged with dealing meth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman arrested in connection to a 2017 murder was back in court Monday morning.

A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Madonna Fulford.

She was wanted for dealing meth.

Last August, Fulford took a plea deal for her part in the shooting death of Katie Nash.

That happened in January of 2017.

A judge put Fulford on probation.

We are working to gather court documents on Monday's court appearance.

We will update this story as soon as it becomes available.