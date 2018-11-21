Terre Haute man that admitted to touching a six-year-old has trial date set

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury trial has been set for a man who admitted to molesting a young girl.
On Friday morning in court, it was determined that James Freeman is competent to stand trial.
Officials say that trial will happen in March.
Freeman is accused of inappropriately touching a six-year-old while the two were watching a movie.
Freeman told investigators that everyone thinks he is a child molester...so he wanted to prove them right.
