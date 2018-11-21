Clear

Terre Haute man that admitted to touching a six-year-old has trial date set

Freeman told investigators that everyone thinks he is a child molester...so he wanted to prove them right.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury trial has been set for a man who admitted to molesting a young girl.

On Friday morning in court, it was determined that James Freeman is competent to stand trial.

Officials say that trial will happen in March.

Freeman is accused of inappropriately touching a six-year-old while the two were watching a movie.

Freeman told investigators that everyone thinks he is a child molester...so he wanted to prove them right.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth