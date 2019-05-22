Terre Haute man receives praise for his years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man received some praise on Wednesday after many years of service.

Danny Wayne Beemer took home the Indiana Assistive Technology Award.

He's the assistant executive director of the WIll Center in Terre Haute

The group provides advocacy and resources for people living with disabilities.

Beemer accepted the award during an event at the Meadows Banquet Center.

Organizers say the award recognizes people who use technology to help those living with disabilities.

Beemer said he is humbled to receive it.

"Assistive technology is a wonderful pathway to help people stay independent, and we'll be out to see you in your homes," Beemer said.

The award was part of a bigger event called Connecting Caring Generations.

It was a collaboration between The Will Center and Area 7, which is an organization that provides services for older adults in the community.