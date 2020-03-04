Clear

Terre Haute man killed in Vermillion County crash

It happened near South Vermillion High School around 9:00 Wednesday night.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in Vermillion County.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps told us a Terre Haute man has died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

