Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to a crash near Bridgeton Road and Jeffries Ford Road Friday.

31-year-old Jacque McCullough of Terre Haute died at the scene. Deputies found her lying unresponsive next to the driver side back tire.

The Sheriff’s Office reported her boyfriend, Michael Thacker left the scene. Deputies said he was driving when he failed to negotiate a curve on Bridgeton Road. The truck they were in went off the road and hit a tree.

Law enforcement searched for Thacker for hours and later found him at a house in Vigo County.

An autopsy for was set for McCullough Monday in Terre Haute to determine her cause of death.